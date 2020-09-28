Jewell H. Bunse, 95, St. Joseph, passed away from this life on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 15, 1924, near Cosby, Missouri, to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse.

On Dec. 1, 1951, he married his wife of 68 years, Laveta Ingram, who survives the home.

Jewell was a 1942 graduate of Savannah High School.

He grew up on the farm and operated a Grade A diary farm until 1983, when he moved to St. Joseph.

Jewell was a lifetime member of Zion United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed reading, wood working, stained glass, and being a dad, grandpa and great grandpa.

Jewell was preceded in death by: his daughter, Karel McDonald; parents; sisters, Ruth Lind and Velma Rudolph.

He is survived by: daughters: Karen Vulgamott (Monte), Loree Tedrow (Jeffrey); son, Steven Bunse (Carole); sister, Mae Bermond (Robert); grandchildren: Angela Davison (Jeremy), Jennifer Woldruff (Ryan), Scott McDonald (Katie), Brent Vulgamott (Jessy), Craig Vulgamott (Amanda), Joshua Bunse (Kala), Nathan Bunse (Rachel), Amy Bunse, Sarah Tedrow, Emily Brown (Matt), Molly Tedrow; 16 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, David McDonald (Pamela).

Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Zion United Methodist Church.

Interment: Cosby Zion Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cosby Zion Cemetery.

To view livestream, visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.

The family requests that everyone attending visitation and service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.