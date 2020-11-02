Donna Lee Bunnell, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St Luke's Northland Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Donna was born on Feb. 25, 1943, in Brooks, Iowa, to Anna and Wilbur Faulk.

Donna spent her childhood years in Maitland, Missouri, where she was a member of the High School Basketball team before eventually moving to St. Joseph.

There, she would meet Wayne C. Bunnell while working as a waitress at the Victory Cafe.

The two would marry on April 15, 1961, and have two daughters, Talisa Ann in 1962 and Judy Lynn in 1967. Donna and Wayne would be married for 28 years before Wayne's passing, in 1989.

Donna would live in St. Joseph for a number of years, eventually moving to Kansas City for the remainder of her life.

Donna enjoyed many things in her life. She was an accomplished artist, having one of her many paintings hung in the Maitland Bank. She also loved cake decorating, sewing and quilting. She owned her own catering business, and worked as a Retail Manager for over 14 years.

However, her true passion was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Whether it was playing mini-golf and sharing root beer floats, or watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve, Donna would take every opportunity to share love and laughter with her grandchildren. She made everyone in her life feel special.

Donna was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Jerry Faulk; sisters, Doris Gallagher and Patricia Chaney; and friend, Sparky.

Donna is survived by: her brother, Gary (Doris) Faulk; her daughters, Talisa (Chris) Maris and Judy (Robert) Pritchett; her step- son, Gary (Sally) Bunnell; her grandchildren: Caleb (Angelique) Maris, Hannah (Neil) Maris Galas, Jacob Pritchett, Mark (Diana) Bunnell; five great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at King City Cemetery in King City, Missouri. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

