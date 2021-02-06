WATHENA, Kan. - John E. Bunkowski, 88, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

He was born July 22, 1932, in St. Joseph, to John and Nellie (McKeever) Bunkowski. John was a graduate of Christian Brothers.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

John married Barbara Anderson Oct. 29, 1952.

He retired after 37 years with Safeway grocery as a store manager. John was a member of the Eagles Lodge.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill "Bunny" Bunkowski.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Barbara Ruth; three children, Edward L. Bunkowski (Debbie), Eldon, Missouri, Debra L. Graham, St. Joseph, Bryan L. Bunkowski (Lisa), Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Brad Bunkowski (Jesseca), Eldon, Jennifer Karr (Robby), St. Joseph, Jeff Graham (Katie), Plano, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Blaine Montgomery, MaCayla Montgomery, Sadie Montgomery, Olivia Karr, Landon Karr, Charlie E. Graham; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services & Inurnment to be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.