WATHENA, Kan. - John E. Bunkowski, 88, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Barbara Ruth; three children, Edward L. Bunkowski (Debbie), Eldon, Missouri, Debra L. Graham, St. Joseph, Bryan L. Bunkowski (Lisa), Austin, Texas; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
