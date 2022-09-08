Bundy, Genevieve L. 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Genevieve L. Bundy, 88, left this earth to be with Jesus on Sept. 2, 2022, while at home with her loving family at her side. She was born Dec. 4, 1933, in St. Joseph, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Tillman. Mrs. Bundy graduated from Bartlett High School in 1950.

Mrs. Bundy married Donald Bundy Sr. on Oct. 2. 1951, in St. Joseph. She was a faithful member of Holsey Chapel I.C.M. Church. She worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as a psychiatric aide for 33 years.

