Bundy, Genevieve L. 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Genevieve L. Bundy, 88, left this earth to be with Jesus on Sept. 2, 2022, while at home with her loving family at her side. She was born Dec. 4, 1933, in St. Joseph, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Tillman. Mrs. Bundy graduated from Bartlett High School in 1950.
Mrs. Bundy married Donald Bundy Sr. on Oct. 2. 1951, in St. Joseph. She was a faithful member of Holsey Chapel I.C.M. Church. She worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as a psychiatric aide for 33 years.
Mrs. Bundy loved cooking, especially the holiday and Sunday dinners for her family. She enjoyed bingo and slot machines. Mrs. Bundy also enjoyed bowling and was secretary of the Saturday Mixers league for many years.
Mrs. Bundy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry and Robert Tillman; sisters, Belva Tillman and Beatrice Ewing; sons, Edward and Steven Bundy; granddaughters, Danielle Bundy-Benefield and Lacrisa Mace; and great-grandson, Neomiah.
Survivors include her three sons: Donald Jr. (Linda) and William Bundy, St. Joseph, Gary (Celestine) Bundy, Elk Grove, California; daughters, Barbara (Mertland) Hughes and Elizabeth Bundy, St. Joseph; one sister, Forestine Mabin, Lincoln, Nebraska; two brothers, Roland (Roberta) Tillman and Ronald Tillman, St. Joseph; sisters-in-law, Marcene Tillman, Rosa Tillman and Shirley Turner; 21 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, noon, Holsey Chapel ICM, Interment Ashland Cemetery. Family visitation Saturday 11 a.m. at the church. Services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. www.bullockffc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Bundy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
