Cynthia Ann Bundy, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away October 31, 2020. Cynthia was born Jan. 9, 1959, to Nadine DiSanto and Bobby Lee in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Cynthia worked at Quaker Oats for several years. She was a homemaker, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She enjoyed garage-saling with her family and getting the best deals she could. Cynthia had always been an artistic person. The last few years of her life she enjoyed painting and would paint beautiful pictures in her art room. She was a woman of tremendous faith, and believed in and trusted God until the very end.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Bobby Lee; mom, Nadine DiSanto; brother, Ricky Lee; sister, Cindy Toole; son, Elliott Bundy.

Cynthia is survived by: husband, Gerald Bundy; sister, Carrie Scarborough (Sonny); two brothers, Robert Lee (Melissa) Texas, Travis Lee (Brandy) Texas; daughter, Na-Ann Mendoza; three sons, Ronnie Giles (Veronica), Josh Bundy (Tawnya), Nicholas Bundy (Sarah); 17 grandchildren, Dallas Giles, Houston Giles, Reeceton Giles, Josiah Mendoza, Whisper Giles, Breanna Bundy, Isa-Bella Mendoza, Belleza Mendoza, Trinity Bundy, Ezra Mendoza-Buckner, Corey Bundy, Keegan Bundy, Mason Aylsworth, Jocelyn Giles, Shadow Giles, Raidyn Aylsworth, Lakelynd Aylsworth; three great-grandchildren, Lylith Giles, Luci Giles, Lucas Giles; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Green Valley Baptist Church, with burial at Ashland Cemetery to follow.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Green Valley Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pivotal Point Transitional Housing at 3000 Parkway A, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

The family and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that all attendees please wear a face mask. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.