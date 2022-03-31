SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jerry P. Bullock, 76, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully with family and clergy at his side on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born Nov. 17, 1945 in Clarksdale, Missouri to James and Sadie (Miller) Bullock. He graduated from Stewartsville High School.
Per Jerry's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
For full obituary and online guest book, please visit www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Bullock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
