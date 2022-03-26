James F. Bullock, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 26, 1935, in Clarksdale, Missouri, son of Sadie and Lloyd Bullock. He graduated from Clarksdale High School. He married Mable "Jackie" Ball on Aug. 11, 1960. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves. He worked at Meadow Gold Milk - Beatrice Foods, where he retired as a Supervisor. James' hobbies included working on lawn mowers, fishing, especially trout and hunting.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie Bullock; and daughter, Terry Lynn Bullock.
Survivors include, children, Susan Hendrix of St Joseph and Mike (Barbara) Bullock of St. Joseph; sisters, Mary (Chet) Pritchard of Golden, Colorado, Janet Campbell of St. Joseph, Linda (Robert) Gann of Easton, Missouri; brother, Jerry Bullock of Savannah, Missouri; granddaughter, Lacey Ann CDeBaca, of St. Joseph; great-grandson, Jackson CDeBaca; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.