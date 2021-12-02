Bullock, Jabin M. St. Joseph, Mo.

Jabin M. Bullock
Jabin Michael Bullock, 25, passed Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at a local hospital. Born in St. Joseph to Benjamin Eckert and Chonte' Bullock. Jabin attended Lafayette High School, he was of the Christian faith. Jabin worked at Triumph Foods.
Jabin was preceded by his maternal great-grandparents, Nathaniel and Betty Bullock; paternal great-grandparents, Howard and Opal Paist, Frances and Rixey Eckert.
Jabin is survived by his daughter, Kingsleigh; mother, Chonte' Bullock (Tremayne); father, Benjamin Eckert; siblings, Jairon Bullock, Janera Bullock (Rudi), Jeremiah Paden (Dejhiann), Markel Byrd, Tyshell Eckert, Tiffany Moore; grandparents, Charles Rodgers, Rev. Cora Opuiyo, Robert and Faye Eckert; great-grandmother, Clintonia Vinegar, Jeremiah Paden and Shane Williams who have been a part of Jabin's life; numerous aunts and uncles and other family members .
Funeral service Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon, St. Francis Baptist Temple, family visitation one hour before service time at the church.
Funeral service under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.