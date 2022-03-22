David Andrew Bullimore, 84, was called home by our Lord on March 19, 2022. He was a Catholic Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend with an ornery sense of humor thrown in for good measure.
David was born on June 7, 1937, to Max and Maude Bullimore in St. Joseph. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated in 1955 from Christian Brothers High School.
On April 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Martha Lou Haskey. The couple made their home in St. Joseph where they raised their family.
David was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister, usher and volunteered at the SFX House of Bread for 10 years.
David worked for Mead Products as a Printing Press man Foreman and retired after 35 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory; brothers, Franklin, Richard and Joe; and grandson, Jacob.
David is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Steve (Carla) Bullimore, Deb (Kenny) Gilbert, John (Patty) Bullimore, Amy (Tim) Todd in addition to 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where a Rosary will be held at 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the charity of your choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
