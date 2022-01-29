Buhman, Gilbert M. 1922-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Gilbert Martin Buhman, 99, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.
He was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Clarksdale, Missouri, the son of Oscar and Emma (Fisher) Buhman.
On April 8, 1947, he married Martha Schieber in Conception, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2007.
Gilbert was a lifetime farmer with a love for his Catholic faith, family, friends, playing numerous games of cards and watching sporting events. He was a WWII veteran. He was a parishioner of St. Peter's Catholic Church. For 71 years, he was a member of the Conception Jct. American Legion.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Buhman; daughter-in-law, Betty Buhman; his parents; seven brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include his children, Ed Buhman, Darlington, Missouri, Don (Marilyn) Buhman, Ravenwood, Missouri, Carolyn (John) Ridenour, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Marcia (Dennis) Redden, Stanberry, Philip (Jeana) Buhman, Columbus, Nebraska, and Diane (Phillip) Jensen, Stanberry; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl and James Buhman; sister, Irmalee Schieber; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and companion, Mary Ann Meyer and faithful caregiver, Linda Barber.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. A rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the church where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. The family suggest wearing Chiefs apparel to the visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
