Buhman, Carol S. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Carol Sue Buhman, 70, of St. Joseph, left this earth to meet her Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 10, 2022, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer Disease.
Carol was born Nov. 14, 1951, to Laura Bell (Hensley) Hendrix and Bill Hendrix of St. Joseph. Upon graduating from Benton High School in 1969, she married Roger Phillips Sr. They were married for 18 years, having a son and a daughter.
Carol worked various jobs around St. Joseph, including Johnson Controls, where she met and later married her husband Kenneth Buhman, who survives of the home. Carol chose to advance her career obtaining a degree Radiological Technology. She went on to work for Heartland Regional Medical Center as a X-Ray technician, where she retired.
Carol loved to laugh, she loved life, most of all she loved God and her family.
She was proceeded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include: her son, Roger (Julie) Phillips of Holt Summit, Missouri; and her daughter, Laura (Joe) Hurd of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; two stepsons, Todd Buhman and Eric Buhman, of St. Joseph; siblings: Julie Bell (Jessica Bell, Thomas Bell) David Hendrix, Billy Ray Hendrix; two half siblings, Rachel Graves and Chris Hendrix.
Carol especially loved her grandchildren: Alyxandra (Corey) Grywinski, Erica Phillips, Samantha (Alex) Clark, 1st Lt. Jacob Phillips, Danielle Hurd, Taylor Buhman, Brynna Buhman, Eric Buhman; and one great-grandaughter, Vivian McCellan.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on March 5, 2022, at Calvary Chapel St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
