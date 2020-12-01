Bernetta Mae "Bea" Buhman, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Tiffany Heights Nursing Home, Mound City, Missouri, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 20, 1932, in DeKalb County, daughter of Harry and Mollie (Hines) Swartz.

She graduated in 1950 from Clarksdale High School. She married Earl Edward Buhman on April 29, 1952. To this union seven children were born.

Bea was a devoted catholic with strong faith and was a member of the Seven Dolor's Church and Our Lady Of Guadalupe.

Her favorite times were family gatherings, Bennett Spring fishing trips, playing cards, Lions Club meetings.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Buddie, their children, Earlene (Ronnie) Praiswater, Connie (Donnie) Whitsell, Bob Buhman (Michelle), Bill Buhman, Barbara Swope, Dale (Carolyn) Buhman, Beverly (Russ) Shifflett; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, soon to be 21; sister, Iletta (Phil) Pulley; aunt, Marguerite Swartz; uncle, Johnny Swartz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Irma Willis.

Open public visitation will be held noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, A private family rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's (Hurlingen) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Clarksdale Lions Club, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family wishes to express profound gratitude to Freudenthal Hospice and Tiffany Heights Nursing Home for their friendship, love & respect they showed our mother during her passing. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.