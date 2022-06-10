Charles "Chub" "Buffey" Edward Hunt Buffey, 92, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born April 1, 1930, in Imlay City, Michigan. He graduated from Central High School class of 1948 in St. Joseph.
Charles served in the Missouri Air National Guard, then retired from Missouri Gas and Energy after 42 years of service. He enjoyed fire trucks, cars, and airplanes, he was very active in the community and was a member of American Legion Post #11, he served on the board of directors of the United Cerebral Palsy, and was on the St. Joseph Police Reserves.
Charles was preceded in death by wife, Norma Jean Buffey; his mother, Dorothy Gann; sons, Charles "Bud" and Ricky Buffey; and son-in-law, Jim Stubbs.
Survivors include, daughter, Vicki Stubbs, St. Joseph; girlfriend, Nancy Dougan; grandchildren: Gregory (Sasha) Clutter, Samantha (Michael) Shehan, Patrick (Stacy) Stubbs; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Riley, Dalton and Hannah Stubbs, Radien, Aiden and Zadien Clutter, Michael and Isaac Shehan.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Mora Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, or the Humane Society.
Online condolence and obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
