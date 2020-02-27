Buesing, Jane 1932-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jane Greeley Buesing, 87, of Maryville, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, in Maryville, with family at her side.

She was born at home near Burlington Junction, Missouri, on May 17, 1932. Her parents were David Barnes and Grace Louvada (Brown) Greeley.

She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Jane attended the Hagey country school near their home, and later graduated from the Burlington Junction High School in 1950.

It was her early adulthood on the farm where she acquired her meticulous skills for housekeeping and raising a family.

She married Leslie Murphy, also of Burlington Junction, and together they had three children, Becky, Mike and Jim.

When her family grew up and moved away, it allowed her more time and she began doing secretarial work for an accounting firm, and later an agriculture business, in Burlington Junction.

In 1989, she married Eldon L. Buesing. They lived on the farm until 2005, when they retired and moved to their current home, in Maryville.

Jane was a member of the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, the Lone Star Club, the Colfax Community Club and the American Cancer Society in Atchison County. She enjoyed playing cards.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Rebecca Murphy, in 1991; her brother, Robert Greeley; and her sister, Geraldine Bears.

She is survived by: sons, Michael (Krista) Murphy, Savannah, Missouri, and James (Cyndi) Murphy, Brownsville, Nebraska; grandsons, Scott (Jill) Murphy, Caden and Kylie, Lee's Summit, Missouri; granddaughters, Andrea (Craig) Labore, Jacob and Madelyn, Grantham, New Hamshire, Karla Morgan, Jackson and Alex, Savannah; grandson, Jesse Murphy, Liam and Cossette, Emporia, Kansas; granddaughters, Synthia Tunnel Lindley, Sara (Austin) Murphy, and Walker, St. Joseph, Frankie Hughes, and Ariell, Aubrey and Amira, Sydney, Iowa; her brother, Richard Greeley, Maryville; and her sister, Louvada (Jim) McAlpin, New Market, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; her stepchildren: Angela (Tom) Walkebach, Hermann, Missouri, Valerie (Leon) Hamilton, Burlington Junction, Pam (Bill) Crowdes, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Brian (Angela) Buesing, Harwood, Missouri; seven step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service Friday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction.

