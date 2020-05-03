MARYVILLE, Mo. - Eldon Lee Buesing, 82, of Maryville, formerly of Burlington Junction, Missouri, and Page County, Iowa, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

Eldon was born in Page County, on Aug. 26, 1937. His parents were Guenther and Erna (Wellhausen) Buesing; they preceded him in death.

He was preceded in death by: stepdaughter, Rebecca Murphy, in 1991; and by his wife, Jane, on Feb. 25, 2020.

Eldon married Viola (Rope), in 1957, and moved to the farm at Burlington Junction, where he farmed and they raised four children: Angela, Valerie, Pamela and Brian.

Eldon and Viola later divorced.

Eldon went to work for Sur-Gro Fertilizer plant in Burlington Junction, in 1983, and married D. Jane Murphy, in 1989.

They moved to Maryville in 2005, and he retired in 2012, as the manager of the Sur-Gro Fertilizer plant in Burlington Junction.

He was a member of the Hope Lutheran Evangelical Church, Maryville.

He was a former Kiwanis Club member and supported the annual tractor pulls in Burlington Junction.

His survivors include: his children: Angela (Tom) Walkenbach, Hermann, Missouri, Valerie (Leon) Hamilton, Burlington Junction, Pamela (Bill) Crowdes, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Brian (Angela) Buesing, Harwood, Missouri; his brother, Richard (Jan) Buesing, Kearney, Missouri; his sister, Marlene (Steve) Kelley, Rockford, Michigan: seven grandchildren: Chelsea (Mark) Engemann, Shelby (Paula) Hamilton, Sophie and Chloe Crowdes, Amanda and Ben Buesing and Breanna (Cody) Yarick; three great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Caleb Engemann and Quinlan Hamilton.

And his stepchildren, Michael (Krista) Murphy, Savannah, Missouri, and James (Cyndi) Murphy, Brownsville, Nebraska; seven step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.

Eldon has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the West Nodaway FFA Chapter, Burlington Junction.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.