CAMERON, Mo. - Susie Mae Nelson Budget, 74, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. Susie was born Aug. 2, 1947, to Edward S. and Carrie M. (Cannon) Hudson in Ayden, North Carolina.
Susie had worked as a security manager for a security firm.
She is survived by: son, Jamey (Martha) Nelson, Yuma, Arizona; two daughters, Lisa (Bob) Russell, Dillon, Montana, Jennifer Caldwell, Cameron; two sisters, Catherine "Pete" (Robert) Wiggins, Morehead City, North Carolina, Frances (Floyd) Hardee, Ayden, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Dustin, Cody, Tyler, Christine, Shelby and Henry; 11 great-grandchildren; companion, Gil "Butch" Ard, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Remembrance service will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
