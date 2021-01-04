Byron W. Budden, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born Nov. 17, 1959, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton, class of 1978.

He worked in the construction industry.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Chiefs.

He was a member of the 4F Flathead Club.

Byron was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Mae (Robert) Staggs and sisters, Diane Shephard and Shirley Byrum.

Survivors include: companion, Sherry Nurski of the home; son, Joshua Budden, St. Joseph; daughter, Leslie (John) Suba, Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughter, Leeann Suba; sisters: Lana (Kevin) Miller, Janet Sherer and Becky Brockovich; brother-in-law, Allen Byrum; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the VFW Post 6760, 301 Cherokee St.

He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Byron Budden Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online, at: www.ruppfuneral.com obituary funeral fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.