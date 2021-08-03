STANBERRY, Mo. - Robert Lee "Bob" Buckridge, 97, Stanberry, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
He was born on March 15, 1924, the son of Leander S. and Gertrude (Temple) Buckridge.
On Dec. 18, 1954, he married Emma Jane Talmadge at the Baptist Parsonage in Stanberry.
Bob accepted the Lord with all his heart when he was 43 in April of 1967 in a hospital bed after surgery in Maryville, Missouri. He was faithful to the Lord and baptized on Nov. 27, 1967, at the First Baptist Church of Stanberry. He was ordained as a deacon in August, 1969. He was the Sunday school director for 30 years and also served on most all committees that the church had. He was the Sunday school teacher for 9 year old boys. On May 1, 2011, he was honored for years of service with the title of Deacon Emeritus at the First Baptist Church. Bob was the Stewardship Director for the St. Joseph Baptist Association for 33 years and was also the area stewardship consultant for the Missouri Baptist Convention for several years.
Bob attended all 12 years at Stanberry RII where he played drums in the band. A year after graduation, he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer during WWII. He served 33 months in the 70th bomb squadron, mostly stationed in the South Pacific. After returning from the service, he was employed by two area drug stores, the City of Stanberry, Uniroyal in Maryville, Missouri, Missouri Western State University, and the United States Postal Service in St. Joseph in maintenance retiring from there in 2001. His hobby was going to the antique malls and collecting kerosene lamps. He loved to tell jokes and stories and just loved living his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fern Lavonne Gunter; nieces, Linda Kay McGinley and Brenda Kay McGinley; and nephew, Richard Eugene McGinley.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janie, of the home; nephew and nieces, Roy Lee McGinley, Beth Ramer, and Bobbi Jo Fletcher all of Darlington, Missouri; several great-nieces and nephews and by many other family members.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial with Military Rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Grand Oaks Baptist Church Camp and/or Missouri Baptist Children's Home in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
