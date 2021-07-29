Paul Glennon Buckman, 84, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Indian Creek, Missouri, son of the late Dorothy (Finnigan) and Claude Buckman. Paul married Alice Johns on June 5, 1954, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, they shared 67 years together.
Paul retired from ABF Freight System in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Paul was active in Eagles Lodge Aerie #49 and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #5067 and was a 4th Degree Knight. He served our country in the Naval Reserve and had been active at both St Patrick's and St Francis Parishes.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Ron Neely; and brothers, Joey, Tom, Jim and Carl Buckman.
Survivors include wife, Alice Buckman of the home; children: Paula Neely, Lynn (Rick) Palma, Brent (Janet) Buckman, Brian Buckman and Kristy (Tim) Owens; siblings: Deannie Wiggins, Ambrose (Sherry) Buckman, Bernie (Janet) Buckman, Carol (Tom) Rickman, Dottie Campbell, Don (Carol Jane) Buckman and Steve (Debbie) Buckman; grandchildren: Tiffany (Mark) Holmstrom, Troy (Jessica) Pasley, Alicia (Stephen) Karl, Trevor Pasley, Clinton (Stephanie) Neely, Amanda (Lucas) Connett, Erin (Mike) Harris, Kelsey (Josh) Baker, Shelby (Joe) Grotha, Kayte (John) Martin, Bailey Owens, Delaney (Britain) Hall, Kaycee Owens and Riley Buckman; 17 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Sue (Gene) Zeiger, Bill Johns and Norman Johns; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Rosary will be prayed on Friday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m. at St Francis Catholic Church, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Fr. Lac Pham Celebrant. The Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Friends may sign the register book at Rupp's Funeral Home after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice and Bishop LeBlond High School.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
