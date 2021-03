Patricia Buckles

OREGON, Mo. - Patricia "Pat" Buckles, 70, passed away Mar. 2, 2021, at her Oregon, Missouri, home.

Services: Friday, 11:30 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Memorials: Oregon Care Center Activity Fund, or the South Holt Booster Club.

A full obituary can be found and condolences left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.