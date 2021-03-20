Larry Dale Buckles passed away on March 18, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.

He was born April 18, 1946, at the family home in rural Holt County, the last of 13 children, to Clarence Ernest and Opal Bell (Kissire) Buckles.

He graduated from Central High School in 1964, and attended Gard Business University.

Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He was assigned to the Air Force Communication Service, where he attained a top secrete clearance with crypto access. During his service, he was stationed in the Philippines for 18 months.

On Dec. 6, 1969, he married Nora Lee Smith.

They shared 51 years together and had one son, Larry Dale Buckles II.

Larry retired from the print shop at Missouri Western State University in 2006.

Larry was preceded in death by: his parents; six brothers: James Thomas, Ernest Max (Bud), Jerry Melvin, Russell Wayne, Glen Kermit and John Douglas (JD); five sisters: Thelma Lucille (Sis) Buckles, Helen Imogene Buckles, Delta Darlene Davis, Erma Arlene Fuhrman and Donna Mae Thompson; nephews: Kent and Darrin Fuhrman; and niece, Lisa Buckles Price.

Surviving are: his wife, Nora; son, Dale; sister, Connie Lou Mayfield (Ken); and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service, at our chapel.

Interment at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph VFW Post 6760 or your local American Legion. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.