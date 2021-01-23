Buckles, Hilda J. 1949-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Hilda Jean Buckles, 71, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, with her family by her side at Cox South Hospital Springfield Missouri.

At this time, no services will be held.

Hilda was born Feb. 12, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Marjorie and Gene Field. As a young girl Hilda and her family lived for a time in Arizona before returning to Missouri to settle in Mound City, where she met her husband of 53 years, Clyde (Buddy) Buckles.

Hilda graduated Mound City High School in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology and Associate Degree in Nursing from Missouri Western State College in 1975 and went on to receive her Master's in Psychology. She continued her education at University of Missouri, Kansas City, where she received her Post-Master Certification as both a Family and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. She touched countless lives during her years as a nurse, nursing instructor, and finally a nurse practitioner.

Hilda's crowning achievement was the family she built with Buddy. She is survived by her husband Buddy; her daughters and their spouses, Christina and Michael Lamb, and Heidi and Chris Dunavant; grandchildren and spouses, Kristen and Chris Helmin, Marissa Gonzalez, Kendall Dunavant, Autumn Dunavant, Dillon Lamb and Amanda Buxbaum (fiance;), Sean Lamb, Genna Dunavant, Michael Lamb II, and Brandon Lamb; great-grandchildren, Chloe Gonzalez, Emily Helmin, and Amelia Helmin. She passed along, with various success, her love of gardening, cooking, and reading.

She is also survived by her brother, Bill Field; nephews, Kyle, Sarron, Simon and Brendan; and great-nephews, Parker and Oliver.

Hilda was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Field Messmer, as well as her parents, Marjorie and Gene Field.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House of Hope, Bolivar Missouri or the American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.