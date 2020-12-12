Buckles, Edna 1933-2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Edna M. (Snider) Buckles, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on Dec. 10, 2020. Edna was born in Fortescue, Missouri, on Sept. 13, 1933, one of 10 children of George and Louisa (Bledsoe) Snider.

She married Donald Paul Buckles Sr. on Aug. 3, 1952, and they became parents of six children. Donald passed away in 2000.

Edna was also preceded by daughter, Deborah Peek; and all her siblings, Henry, James, Harold and Charles Snider; Clara Mendenhall, Chrystal Bohart, and Dorothy Findley, and infant siblings Paul and Ruth.

Survivors include her children, Paul Jr. (Linda) Buckles, Dr. Randy (Patti) Buckles, Dr. Steven (Kathy) Buckles, all of St. Joseph; Jeff Buckles, Branson, Missouri, and Dr. Lisa (Kyle) Nordberg, Leavenworth; numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Open visitation beginning Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home with services held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Interment at Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri.

Memorials to the Benton Cemetery or Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care, @ kansashc/contact/donate/ hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.