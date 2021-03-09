OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Liam Christopher Buch, 7 months old, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Liam was born July 5, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas, to Philip Edwin Buch and Kaylie Marie Paul.

He loved music, loved his dad reading to hime, and loved to snuggle.

Survivors include his parents; three brothers, Alistar Buch, Tucker Cole, Constantine Buch; grandparents, Phil Buch and Patty McMahon, Scott and Leasa Cole, Eric Paul and Nicole Mays, Steve and Flo Copeland; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were a brother, Axel.

Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.