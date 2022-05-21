Bryson, Paula K. 1949-2022 Savannah, Mo. May 21, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNAH, Mo. - Paula Kay Bryson, 73, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.She was born Feb. 3, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Harold and Gwendolyn (Clayton) Montgomery.Paula married Larry Dean Bryson, who survives of the home.She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kimberly Rauhauser.Additional survivors include her children, Steven, Gregory and Amy Bryson; granddaughter, Kaylynne Bryson; siblings, Martin (Juanita) Montgomery and Janet (Lynn) Reed.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Bryson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paula Kay Bryson Steven Hydrography Gregory Kaylynne Bryson Janet Larry Dean Bryson Cremation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 21, 2022 Late Notices, May 20, 2022 Late Notices, May 19, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesEx-employee's lawsuit against Mosaic continuesLafayette High School community grieves death of studentMarc Elias, Hillary Clinton campaign's top lawyer, turns tables on Durham to air Democratic grievances about 2016 electionPrestyn's Wine Bar unveils new outdoor bar, activity spaceSibling still hounded by insecurity and jealousyPolice arrest Lathrop man who assaulted, tortured woman for two daysAltec looking to cross-train employees at new welding centerVandel selected to fill SJSD board seatMan with St. Joseph ties charged in Columbia daycare bomb threatInjury sidelines judge for indefinite period
