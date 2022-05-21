Bryson, Paula K. 1949-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Paula Kay Bryson, 73, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.

She was born Feb. 3, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Harold and Gwendolyn (Clayton) Montgomery.

Paula married Larry Dean Bryson, who survives of the home.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kimberly Rauhauser.

Additional survivors include her children, Steven, Gregory and Amy Bryson; granddaughter, Kaylynne Bryson; siblings, Martin (Juanita) Montgomery and Janet (Lynn) Reed.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of - Bryson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.