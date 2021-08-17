Bryson, Leisa J. 1957-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Leisa Jane (Stegman) Bryson, 64, King City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at a Stanberry, Missouri, nursing home.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1957, in Maryville, Miss, ouri the daughter of Harlen and Carolyn (Toombs) Stegman.
On Aug. 19, 1978, she married Steven Bryson in Berlin, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Leisa worked as a special service teacher at the GCARC in Stanberry, Albany Regional Center, Iberia, Missouri, Monroe City, Jefferson C123 and King City R-1 school. She loved her job and loved each student as if they were her own.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Wade and Francis Bryson; grandparents, Edwin and Maxine Toombs and Veron and Hattie Stegman; uncle, Donnie Stegman and aunts, Sherry Cumpton and Marilyn Propheter.
In addition to her husband, Leisa is survived by her children, Adrianne Hume and Andrea (Ryan) Hodge; parents, Harlen and Carolyn Stegman; grandchildren, Mackenzie Morey (Chase McCormick), Peyton Hume, Carter Hodge, Zachary Hodge, Bryson Hume, Harper Hodge; brother, Todd (Lisa) Stegman; brother-in-law, Mike (Mary) Bryson and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Berlin, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery, Berlin.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the King City High School Special Services Program in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
