KING CITY, Mo. —

Frances Bryson, 96, King City, passed away Tuesday,June 2, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1924, in Andrew County, Missouri the daughter of Frank and Ruby (Deiter) Cook.

In Jan. of 1950, she married C. Wade Bryson. He preceded her in death. Frances was a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in King City. She loved gardening, playing cards, andosting family dinners and loved her time spent with her grandchildren.She was also preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Jim Cook and sister, Betty Sanders.

Frances is survived by

her sons, Steve and wife, Leisa Bryson and Mike and wife, Mary Bryson all of King City; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

City.Private Family Graveside Services and Burial will be held in King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King Memorial services and family visitation will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pineview Manor and/or Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com