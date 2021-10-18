CLARKSDALE, Mo. -Carol June Bryson, 81, of Clarksdale, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital.
She was born Feb. 11, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Anna "Laura" and Henry Clay Seever.
She married Harold on March 19, 1960, and he survives of the home.
She worked at Custom Cable and retired from BMS Warehouse.
Carol enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies, traveling (especially to Branson) spending time with her grandchildren and going to their sporting events. She loved going to church.
Carol was preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Kim Rachele Springs; sister, Laura Marie Guyer; brothers: Henry, Jacob and Eddie Glen Seever.
Survivors include: husband, Harold Ray Bryson of the home; daughter, Kari Crouse, St. Joseph; four grandchildren: Tiffany (Joseph) Giles, Albe (Kylie) Springs, and Gabriel and Raphael Crouse; great-grandchildren: William, Emma and Ellie Giles and Brantley and Rhett Springs; brother, Art (Pam) Seever, Belton, Missouri; sisters, Lousia "Iky" Willis and Sandy (Alex) Ratliff, both of St. Joseph; and former son-in- law, Taylor Crouse, St. Joseph; and son-in-law, Allen Springs.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Barton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Lupus Foundation.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
