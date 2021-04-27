Betty Jane Bryson 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born April 23, 1924, in Clarksdale, Missouri, daughter of the late Mary and Roy Adams. She worked at D&G and Doty's as well as several other area restaurants.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty was an avid fan of the Chiefs, the Royals and the St Jo Mustangs. Betty was a member of the 1st Baptist church of Helena, American Legion Aux. #359, VFW # 1668 Aux. and the Eagles Lodge #49.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Harold Bryson; her parents; daughter, Joyce Sharp; brothers, Herman and James E. Adams; sisters, Nora Farrell, and Viola Leidy; grandsons, Ronald and Donald Amos; granddaughters, Linda Sue Amos and Kim Springs.

Survivors include daughters, Julia Bryson, Mary Amos, Agnes Joann Grieme; sons, Harold (Carol) Bryson, Edward (Barbara) Bryson, Kenneth (Diana) Bryson; a brother, John C. Adams; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great- grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

The family kindly request mask for all patrons. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Barton officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Helena Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Shriner's Hospital or Donor's choice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.