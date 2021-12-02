Bryant, Verinda F. 1937-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Verinda F. Bryant, 83, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. She was born Dec. 28, 1937, to Elva Kirby and Thomas Ratliff.
She is survived by daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Applegate, of Cameron; grandchildren, Alisha (Jim) Buchanan and Kimberly Applegate, of St. Joseph, Nicholas (Sydney) Applegate, of Iowa, Jacob Gallup, Kansas, Richard Stoner III, Robert Stoner, Betsy Mani, Joey Stoner, Sara Stoner, and Bobby Chase of Wisconsin, Jazzmine Stoner of California, Naomi Stoner and Adrienne Stoner of Illinois; great-grandson, Clay Neidinger, of St. Joseph; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Richard Stoner, Sr.; son, Richard Stoner, Jr.; sister, Coretta Guinn; brothers, Alvin Ratliff, and Lenn Ratliff; in-laws, Sharon and Steve Taylor; and grandson, Jack Stoner.
Verinda was born "in the hills of Kentucky". She graduated from Greenfield High School, Indiana, where she married high school sweetheart, Richard J. Stoner, Dec. 2, 1956. They later relocated to Wisconsin to raise their family for 24 years before his passing in 1980. She worked as a phototypesetter for many years, retiring to Indiana prior to moving to St. Joseph in 2005.
Verinda loved spending time with her family and was proud of their accomplishments. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, and music. She was a lifetime member of the Community of Christ, serving as a Priest. She volunteered as a church youth leader, senior center coordinator, school nurse, Sunday school teacher, Bible studies leader, and was passionate about education.
A celebration of life will be Monday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at Community of Christ church in Cameron.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
