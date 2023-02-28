MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Jimmy Wayne Bryant, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 25, 2023. Prior to his passing, he was surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Maysville, Missouri.
Jim was born in Mount Ayr, Iowa, on May 20, 1962, and was raised in the loving home of Morris and Mert Carpenter. He attended Mt. Ayr High School and graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science from Missouri Western State University.
He married Edith Elaine Fletchall on June 19, 1982, in Grant City, Missouri, and to this union Ashton Bryant of St. Joseph, and Taylor Bryant of Plattsburg, Missouri, were born. He has four grandchildren: Ceciela, Sabrina, Nicholas, and Nevaeh Minear, as well as seven angel-baby grandchildren who he looks forward to meeting in Heaven.
Jim worked with computers most of his life and was the owner and operator of B & B Business Solutions for several years. He retired from Missouri Western State University as a computer technician. He enjoyed coaching baseball and football for his son's youth teams, as well as watching his kids play multiple sports and yelling from the sidelines. He was a devout Chiefs fan and was able to enjoy this year's Super Bowl win. Another passion he had was working on home improvement projects. He was an avid reader and loved watching movies with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Juanita Sevier, Lionel and Luella Carpenter, and seven angel-baby grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Maysville; his daughter, Ashton (Steven Cardwell); his son, Taylor (Heaven) Bryant; and leaves behind four grandchildren; his parents, Morris and Mert Carpenter of Mt. Ayr, Iowa; brother, Kenny (Kim) Bryant; sister, Donna Ross; stepsister, Dorothy Ann (Kenton) Reed; two stepbrothers, Cal (Debbie) Carpenter and Speedy (Karla) Carpenter, along with several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his two loving labs, Shadow and Shylah.
The family suggests memorial gifts to be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Missouri Western State University, Blum 218-219, 4525 Downs Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri. His remains will be spread over the Colorado mountainside.
Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.
