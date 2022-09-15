Bryant, George 1933-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - George (Tom) Bryant, 89. of Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. He was born July 9, 1933 to Ralph and Alta (Whetsell) Bryant. He married Linda Osmun in Yuma, Arizona, on Oct. 23, 1955, and she survives of the home.

George took care of and provided for his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He loved his grandchildren and the time he spent with them. He was a hardworking man of his word who loved his wife and family.

