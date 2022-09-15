Bryant, George 1933-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - George (Tom) Bryant, 89. of Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. He was born July 9, 1933 to Ralph and Alta (Whetsell) Bryant. He married Linda Osmun in Yuma, Arizona, on Oct. 23, 1955, and she survives of the home.
George took care of and provided for his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He loved his grandchildren and the time he spent with them. He was a hardworking man of his word who loved his wife and family.
Survived by include his wife, Linda; children, Janine (John) McIntosh, of Trimble, Missouri, Robert (Kim) Bryant, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, and Daniel (Marisol) Bryant, of Country Club, Missouri; siblings, Georgia Beers, of Royal Oaks, Michigan, Esther Rice, of St. Joseph, Alma Irwin of Kansas City, Missouri, Sharon Paden, of Kansas City, Lonnie Bryant, of Cosby, Missouri, Connie Collins, of Independence, Missouri, and Ellen Lewis, of North Kansas City; grandchildren, Michael Shelton, Nathan Shelton, Cassandra Carter, Robert Bryant, David Bryant, Zoe Bryant, and Ella Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jerry Bryant.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving time will be 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
