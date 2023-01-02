KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Earl Eugene Bryant, 79, Kansas City, formerly of Hamilton and Cameron, Missouri, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at a Kansas City health care facility.
He was born June 19, 1943 in Nettleton, Missouri, to Huston Earl and Betty Maxine (Haggard) Bryant.
He graduated from Penny High School Class of 1961 in Hamilton.
He served in the United States Navy from 1962 until 1964.
On July 10, 1965, he married Judy Lou Lee in Nettleton.
Mr. Bryant served as a fire fighter for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and then was a Teamster for over thirty years, retiring from Yellow Freight.
He was a member of the Methodist faith, Teamsters, American Truck Historical Society, OOIDA, American Legion #285, Hamilton Lions Club and the National Street Rod Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Danny Joe Bryant.
Mr. Bryant is survived by: his wife, Judy L. Bryant, of the home; two daughters, Becky Gall (Bill), St. Joseph and Jill Meyer (Rick) St. Charles, Missouri; nine grandchildren: Sable Hanson (Scott), Alex Mallen (Erin), Chloe Chapman (Clyde), Collin Gall, Liam Gall (Molly), Danica Gall, Drake Meyer, Chanse Meyer (Adele) and Annika Meyer; and four great-grandchildren: Seek and Story Hanson and Declan and Grayson Mallen.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas at a later date.
The Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Family suggests memorial gifts to the United Way.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
