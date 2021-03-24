Kevin M. Bryan
PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Kevin M. Bryan, 63, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away on March 16, 2021, after a 4 ½ year courageous and inspirational battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Fight Colorectal Cancer. https://champions-of-hope.funraise. org/fundraiser/coach_bryan_memorial.
www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gladstone-mo/kevin-bryan-10109191
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the Platte Purchase building at the Platte County Fairgrounds with a visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook (White Chapel Funeral Home FB page). Masks are required. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
