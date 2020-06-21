Guelda (Cortner) Bryan

DALZELL, S.C. - Guelda Cortner Bryan, age 83, wife of the late Garis Leon Bryan, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Grant City, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Weldon Clyde Cortner and Audrey Kobbe Cortner.

Guelda graduated from Layfette High School in 1955, where she was frequently seen with Arlene Meers, Shirley Martin, Jackie Cramer and Virginia.

Upon completing Platt & Gards Business School, she worked at Mercy Hospital with Arlene, on the night shift. One night, while at the Hilltop with friends, she met Garis Bryan and she married him July of 1957.

Garis was in the USAF and together they lived in Okinawa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

While Garis served in Vietnam, Guelda moved back to St Joseph, where she worked at HD Lee with her sister-in-law, Louise Cortner.

Upon his return from Vietnam, Garis moved her and the children to Sumter, South Carolina, where they remained until their deaths.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by: two sons, Gregory Bryan of Savannah, Missouri and Garth Bryan and wife Ruth, of Savannah; a daughter, Glenda Painter and her husband John, of Dalzell; a sister, Linda Sue Atkinson of St. Joseph; three grandchildren: Amanda Bryan, Jessica Bryan and April Painter; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by: three brothers: Larry Cortner, Haldane Cortner and Gerry Cortner; and three sisters: Romano Cortner Downing, Kaye Cortner and Pam Cortner Bushong.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at Noon.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.