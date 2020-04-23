Brushwood, John O. 1951-2020

SAN LEON, Texas - John passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home, in San Leon.

John was born and raised in Gower, Missouri.

He is proceeded in death by: his parents, Minor and Grace Brushwood; wife, Robin; and son, Johnathan.

He is survived by: children: Steven (Renee) Brushwood, Patrick Brushwood, Rebecca (Abdullah) Brushwood, Jason (Megan) Brushwood and Tommy (Suzanne) Mace; 14 grandchildren; three sisters: Bonnie Owens, St Joseph, Ladonna Wells, Trimble, Missouri, and Dorla Hill, St Joseph.

Arrangements under the care of Bay Area Funeral Directors, Texas City, Texas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.