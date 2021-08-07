Brushwood, Gary Lake Lotawana, Mo.

Gary L. Brushwood
LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. - Gary Brushwood, 68, of Lake Lotawana, died peacefully on Aug. 3, 2021.
Gary is survived by: his beloved wife, Bette; his son, Gary Brushwood, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Noah; his father; Robert Lee; and two sisters, Annette Ramsay and Shirley Brushwood.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Anabelle (Calvert) Long and sister, Debbie Stone.
Gary was a member of the IBEW local 124. He started his profession in Kansas City, starting with Muzak, then City Electronics, who was then acquired by National Guardian.
He then ventured out to build and operate a successful low voltage company, specializing in CCTV, Fire Alarm, Nurse Call and Card Access systems, for over two decades.
Gary bought a home with his loving wife at Lake Lotawana, where they lived and played for over 25 years. He was an avid boater, hunter, and fisherman. He was happiest when he was outdoors, surrounded by the ones he loved.
Celebration life will be held in his hometown in Nodaway, Missouri, where he was an alumni of the Savannah Savages. We will all gather to camp, BBQ and enjoy fireworks, all Gary's favorites.
He touched many lives and will be missed. Those that knew Gary, knows that he loved to make people laugh. One of his favorite sayings was: "Laughter is the best medicine". He was a giving, loving man and would be the first person to step up and help, if you were in need.
Cheers Gary, until we meet again!
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. 816-847-4441 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.