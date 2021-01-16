Brushwood, Garrett W. 1956-2021

Garrett W. Brushwood was born Nov. 27, 1956, in St. Joseph, the son of Franklin and Venita Brushwood.

He grew up in rural Andrew County, Missouri.

He passed away peacefully in his home he shared with his wife, Linda, on Jan. 13, 2021.

Garrett graduated from Savannah high school, class of 1975. He played football and was a friend to many.

After graduation, Garrett joined the United States Navy, in which he served for six years. He served on the USS Spruance DD963 as a 1st class Petty Officer gas turbine specialist.

Garrett Married Linda (Stanley) Brushwood on Nov. 20, 1981.

After discharge from the Navy, Garrett returned to his hometown, where he spent the majority of his years self-employed, as a diesel mechanic for Brushwood Diesel.

Garrett enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include: his mother, Venita (Morgan) Brushwood of Grant City, Missouri; wife, Linda (Stanley) Brushwood, of the home; daughter, Betty (Brushwood) Barrett and husband, Ryan; granddaughter, Vikki Bryant; grandson, Henry Barrett; great-grandchildren, Quinn and Liam Bryant, all of Odell, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Franklin D. Brushwood; brother, Mark A. Brushwood; and sister, Anita R Brushwood.

Garrett Was cremated.

A dinner will be planned, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.