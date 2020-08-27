Franklin Delano Brushwood, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

He was born July 25, 1935 in Gower, Missouri.

Franklin retired from Armors and Monfort as the plant engineer. In his early years, he worked at North American (NASA) helping design and build the launching platform for the X15 Saturn rocket system that took America to the moon.

In later years, Franklin formed and owned Brushwood Diesel, where he was known as the go to guy for diesels or anything mechanical.

Upon retiring, Franklin fulfilled his lifelong dream of going to Canada and fishing all summer long.

He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Anita Brushwood; son, Mark Brushwood; brothers: Emit, Floyd and Paul Auxier, Chet, Minor, Wally and Ray Brushwood; sisters, Sylvia and Ann Brushwood.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 37 years, Lavonne Brushwood; sons: Garrett Brushwood, Gregory Brushwood PhD, Tim and Jules Reys; brother, Robert Brushwood; sisters: June Brock, Elenor Hanway and Nelly Angold; and an extremely large family, too numerous to list.

Franklin will be deeply and greatly missed by family, and any and everyone that ever knew him.

He would want everyone to know that "IT WASN'T THE DAMN COVID".

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

