Bruntmyer, Carrol M. 1940-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Carrol M. "Mert" Bruntmyer, 80, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at a Fairfax, Missouri, hospital. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 29, 1940, one of nine children of Oscar and Ilene (Johnson) Hendrix.

Mert provided daycare to many children growing up in Holt County. She also cleaned houses for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Hendrix.

She is survived by brothers, Richard (Betty) Hendrix, Fairfax, Missouri, and Larry Hendrix (Denise Hunt), Maryville, Missouri; sisters, Bonnie Crum, Clarinda, Iowa, Sandy Cochran, Maryville, Karen Sipes, St. Joseph, Helen Runnels, Mound City, and Joyce (Randy) Young, Lubbock, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and a community of adults she helped raise.

Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, with family visitation beginning at 10 at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City.

Memorials may be directed to the Holt County Cancer Fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.