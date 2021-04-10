Bruns, Jon 1963-2021 Hiawatha, Kan.

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Jon "David" Bruns, 57, of Hiawatha, passed away, April 2, 2021.

David was born, June 14, 1963, in Lawrence, Kansas, one of three children of Jerry and Doris Wynn Bruns. The family moved to Leona and later Highland, Kansas, where he grew up, attended school, later graduating from Highland High School with the class of 1981.

Shortly after high school, he entered the United State Navy, graduating with honors as a Corpsman from the Navy Undersea Medical Institute in June of 1993, at the Submarine Base in New London Groton, Connecticut. David was assigned to the USS Pogy in San Diego, California and was a medic on many underwater missions across the world. One of the highlights of his submarine career was being a part of the Transcontinental Pacific Mission. A month tour carrying scientists to the North Pole studying the polar ice cap.

Upon retiring from the Navy in 2002, David moved to the St. Joseph area and worked at Mosaic as the business manager of Radiology for several years.

He married Paula Mesh in 1990, later divorced in 2001. No children were born to the union.

David moved to Hiawatha and took up his lifelong passion of hunting and fishing with a great friend, Biff Mauslein.

Survivors include: his mother, Doris Wynn Moon (Eldon Pickenpaugh) of St. Joseph; step-mother, Sharon Bruns of Highland; a brother, Danny Bruns of Topeka, Kansas; a sister, Wendy Simmons (Barry) of Highland, Kansas. Also surviving are nieces, Alexis Winchester (Cody), Alysa Simmons and nephews, Braden Simmons and Teegan Bruns.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Bruns and grandparents.

David had the best smile, everything he did, he did BIG! He was happiest just sitting on the bank of an old farm pond with friends. We will cherish every memory.

A celebration of David's life will be held in the form of a memorial visitation 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 (next Friday), at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas.

The Brown County Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors to conclude the visitation at 6.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the David Bruns Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035.

Please remember the family during this time with a card or note of remembrancewww.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.