Bruns, Jerry 1940-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Jerry Bruns, was born April 4, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas. He died Nov. 25, 2020, at Hiawatha Hospital.

He taught and coached Baldwin, Council Grove, before he finished his teaching career at Highland.

Jerry then worked for the Doniphan County Appraiser's office, retiring in 2002.

Jerry married Doris Wynn in June 1962. To this union were born: Jon David, James Daniel and Wendy before they divorced.

He married Sharon Lent Dec. 26, 1980, who survives of the home.

Also surviving are: his children: David, Danny, Wendy Simmons (Barry); four grandchildren; a great-grandchild and one on the way.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials: Bruns Memorial Fund, c/o Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.