Brunk, Russell D. 1959-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Russell D. Brunk, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in a St. Joseph Hospital. He was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Maryville, Missouri, son of Phyllis and Brice Brunk. He married Deborah Atwood on Sept. 4, 2004, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Missouri Western State University for 12 years in grounds maintenance he was also a heavy equipment operator.
Russell loved music and played in the Benton Marching Band as a drum major, he also played in numerous local bands as a drummer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brice Brunk.
Survivors include: wife, Deborah Brunk, of the home; mother, Phyllis Brunk; son, Brice Brunk; and daughter, Jada (Brian) McClintick, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Tristen, Jackson, Cassidy (Gunner), Logan, Emma, and Macie, brothers, Mike (Tammy) Brunk, and Dale (Rose) Brunk; and sisters, Elizabeth Butler, and Brenda (Ronald) McIntyre; as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Brunk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.