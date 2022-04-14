Maria Brunetti passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her. Her faith was profound, believing that her family and life was a blessing.
She was born in Venezuela on July 4, 1942, to Victor Ortiz and Placida Lopez. A bit of a rebel, and non-traditionalist, Maria believed that if you wanted something, you went for it. In 1959 she met a handsome young Italian man, Nicola Brunetti, and declared, "Nice to meet you. I am single, without attachment and when you want to get married, I am ready!". Six months later, they were married and blessed with 59 years together.
Maria was an uncomplicated woman who loved singing along with her husband as he played the accordion. She also loved telenovelas (ESCÁNDALO), cafe con leche, arepas, sugary sweets, but most of all, her family. She is remembered as a loving 'Mami' to her seven children, Leonarda Brunetti, Nicolasa Brunetti, Domingo Brunetti (Yolanda), Maria Vasquez, Teresa Ingargiola (Lino), Victor Brunetti, Nicola Brunetti (Maria); and a doting 'Abuela' to her 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She leaves the legacy of her family, wisdom, love and many memories.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Mass of Resurrection 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
