On Friday, June 11, 2021, Elizabeth 'Kay' Brundige, loving wife and devoted mother of two children passed away at age 74.

Kay was born on April 4, 1947, in St. Joseph, to John and Ida Courtney. She attended Lafayette High School in St. Joseph. She raised her two children Terri and Scott.

On July 20, 1980 she married Raymond Brundige Sr. They raised their blended family in Salina, Kansas.

Kay loved sunflowers and butterflies. Kay was known for her continuous smile, her hospitality, and her cooking.

Kay is preceded in death by her father, John, her mother Ida, and her husband, Raymond.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Shawn) Dickerson and Scott Brown (Amy Calhoon); her sister, Pamela Osborn; grandchildren, Amber (Glenn Jr.) Calhoon, Jessi (David) Dickerson, Samantha Dickerson, Cassidy (Ryan) Priest, Erin Brown, and Abigail Brown; four great-grandchildren; cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m., Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.