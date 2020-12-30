CAMERON, Mo. - Daniel L. (Danny) Brumm passed away Dec. 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1974, to Robert and Karen K. (Botts) Brumm.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother, Michael D. (Mike) Brumm.

He is survived by his beloved sister Lora D. (Billy) Golden; nephews, Morgan and Austin Cunningham of Eldon, Missouri; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Danny lived in Stewartsville and graduated High School in 1993. He later moved to Cameron where he took care of his mother until her passing.

He loved woodworking, and was an avid reader. He enjoyed sight seeing road trips with his friends from the Kingdom Hall in Cameron, Missouri.

Danny was a member, as well as an Ordained Minister in the Jehovah Witness Church.

Danny never met a stranger. He leaves behind and will be truly missed by many Friends, Neighbors, Church and Family Members. He was loved by any and everyone who knew him.

Danny was cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. He and his brother Mike's cremains will join their mother in The Old School Presbyterian Cemetery in Stewartsville. As per Danny's wishes, no services are planned.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.