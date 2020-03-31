Frank Brumback, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away March 28, 2020.

Frank was born on Dec. 16, 1942, in St. Joseph, to the late Thomas and Alice (Burge) Brumback.

He retired from Wire Rope, after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed antique cars and car shows.

Frank married Frances Merritt, on Feb. 26, 1961.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by siblings: Joyce, Mable, George and Richard.

Surviving family includes: wife, Frances Brumback; son, Marty Brumback; daughter, Stacy Shuman (Dennis); grandchildren: Nicole Estes (Allen), Heather Brumback, Justin Shuman; three great-grandchildren; brother, J.C. Brumback (Connie).

Graveside service and interment: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to: The Salvation Army.

Online condolences and guest book may be left for the family at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.