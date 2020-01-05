Bruce, Lawrence S. 1943-2019

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Lawrence Samuel Bruce, 81, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

Lawrence was born on Feb. 26, 1938, in Red Oak, Iowa.

He married Florena Mae Perdue in 1956. She survives him of the home.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Full Military Honors will be rendered at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to the Mission House Covenant Community. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.