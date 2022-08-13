Browning, Geneva L. 1918-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Mo. - Geneva Luberta "Mimmim" Browning, 104, of Atchison, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge Nursing Center.

Memorial services will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. Mrs. Browning has been cremated and inurnment was at Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph. Cremation care was under the direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison.

