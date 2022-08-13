Browning, Geneva L. 1918-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Mo. - Geneva Luberta "Mimmim" Browning, 104, of Atchison, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge Nursing Center.
Memorial services will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. Mrs. Browning has been cremated and inurnment was at Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph. Cremation care was under the direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison.
Geneva was born April 11, 1918, in Columbus, Mississippi, the daughter of Rev. Ernest L. Hollis and Isabelle Johnson Hollis. She attended the former Bartlett School in St. Joseph.
She united in marriage to John R. Browning on Nov. 10, 1933, and to this union two children were born, Ernest and Beverly Ann.
Geneva worked in the home of families in her early years, including the home of Dr. Clement DuMont. She then became employed for the Plymouth Clothing Company for twenty-seven years and the Department of mental health for 18 years. She also served on the E O C program in 1971 and 1972. Additionally, she served on the St. Joseph Housing authority board for three years from 1983 until 1986 under Mayor Dave Polsky.
Mrs. Browning served her church, Holsey Chapel loyally, singing in the choir, serving on the Stewardess Board and doing whatever she could to help out. She always showed love for all. She enjoyed jigsaw and word puzzles. She was a "teacher, doctor, and preacher" and encouraged everyone to "make every day a good day." She showed care and compassion to everyone including other residents in the nursing home until her final days.
These dear ones preceded her in death, her parents, Rev. and Mrs. Ernest Hollis; beloved children, son, Ernest Browning and a daughter, Beverly Smith; a grandchild, Clyde Smith Jr.; sisters, Shelly Brown and Ernestine Allen; and brother, Emerson Hollis.
Mimmim, as she was lovingly called by many, is survived by grandchildren, Patricia Ousley, Jessica (John) Vaughn, Robert (Geneva) Smith, Kathryn Smith, William (Joyce Ann) Smith, Warren (Robin) Smith; 15 great- grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and some great-great-great- grandchildren. She is also "Aunt Bert" to dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
